Collegedale Police invest in lifesaving equipment to help people in cardiac arrest

The Collegedale Police Department has four new AEDs ready to be issued to officers in the field.
Five were issued last year, and more are expected to be ordered next year. The agency aims to outfit each patrol car with an AED for deployment during emergencies.
An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help people experiencing cardiac arrest.
This easy-to-use tool evaluates a patient’s heart rhythm and delivers a shock when necessary to stimulate the heart into beating. These days, AEDs are commonly found in most government or large business buildings.
Chief Jack Sapp wants to ensure all his patrol officers are equipped and trained to use this life-saving tool.
“Since our officers respond to all fire and EMS calls and are the first on scene a lot of those times, it makes sense to have an AED in every patrol car,” said Chief Sapp. “No different than the blue lights or sirens, my goal is to make AEDs a standard piece of equipment for our police vehicles.”
According to the American Red Cross, cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States.
For each minute defibrillation is delayed, the odds of survival are reduced by 10%. Access to an AED and knowing how to use one is critical during those emergencies.
In addition to CPR, Collegedale police are recertified in operating AEDs every two years.