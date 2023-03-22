Collegedale Police Dept announces annual Easter Egg Hunt

The Collegedale Police Department invites you to bring your kids to the agency’s annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The event, hosted by the police department’s volunteer reserve officers, will be held on Sunday, April 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the ballfields on Little Debbie Parkway.
“Its always a pleasure for us to give back to the children and families we serve” said Chief Jack Sapp. “Our reserve officers look forward to putting this event on every year almost as much as the kids seem to enjoy coming to it.”
This year’s celebration will be bringing back many of the fun attractions that have become a hallmark for this community outreach event. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served at the concession stand. Bouncy houses will be staged on-site; and of course the easter egg hunt itself.
Bring the kids on Sunday, April 2, to the ballfields located at 5208 Little Debbie Parkway, and enjoy the day with the men and women of the Collegedale Police Department.