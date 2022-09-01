Collegedale Police Department revives K9 Program

The Collegedale Police Department is proud to introduce on National Police K9 Day its newest member.
Officer Goose, a 2 year old German Short Haired Pointer, has been partnered with Collegedale Officer Casey Shell.
Goose has proven to be highly receptive to training and commands and has been working hard with Officer Shell at the Chattanooga Police Department this summer. Next week they will travel to Huntsville, Alabama to be certified through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) in narcotics detection and tracking.
Goose, badge number 323, is equipped to be a successful police K9. He is driven with strong instinctive skills and a passion to thrive alongside his partner. Goose has a bold and very loyal personality. He is also extremely intelligent, active, and enthusiastic about everything he does.
CPD says his partner isn’t so bad either!
Goose isn’t all business all the time. He absolutely loves the water and one of his favorite activities to burn energy is swimming. He enjoys repeatedly jumping off the dock and into the river to fetch a toy on a hot day.
“The K9 program is something that has been missing from our agency for a few years now” said Chief Jack Sapp. “I am pleased to have the support of the city commission and city manager as we bring this program back to the community. I am very proud of the hard work that Officers Shell and Goose have put in and I’m looking forward to seeing the good work this new team is going to do.”
Collegedale Police Department says it would also like to express its sincere appreciation to the Chattanooga Police Department, whose support and partnership throughout this endeavor have been of immense value.