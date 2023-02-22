Police officers in Collegedale stopped a Ford Explorer on the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway after an officer noticed that the license plate did not match the vehicle.
The plate was a government plate registered to a Tank Trailer belonging to the West Polk County Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department's chief was contacted and confirmed that the license plate had been stolen from their department's tank trailer.
The driver was subsequently charged with possession of stolen property and for putting a license plate from another vehicle on their own.