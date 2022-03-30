Collegedale police say a stolen car has been returned to the owner following a brief pursuit on Wednesday.
Police say the car was found around 5:00pm near Walmart on Little Debbie Parkway.
Police say they attempted to stop the man driving the car, 26-year-old Christopher Shane Ledbetter, but he refused to stop.
Police say Ledbetter eventually stopped on Jac Cate Road and tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody.
Ledbetter is charged with possession of the stolen car, evading police, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.
Police the car Ledbetter was driving was reported stolen on March 28, from a home in Harrison and has been returned to the owner.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.