Collegedale police say a man is in custody after stealing a car and running from police on Thursday.
Police say they learned of a stolen car in the Little Debbie Parkway area on Thursday and quickly found it at Murphy Gas Station.
When officers tried to stop the driver, identified as Shadow Berry Barnett, police say he drove off and ended up on I-75 South.
The pursuit ended on Alice Drive in Chattanooga when Barnett crashed into a box truck.
The suspect tried to run from the scene but was taken into custody.
No one was injured.
Police say they found fentanyl and other illegal narcotics on Barnett, who is a convicted felon with unrelated felony warrants active in Tennessee and Georgia.