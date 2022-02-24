Collegedale Commissioners have approved a request from the police department to test vehicle license plate readers from flock safety.
Hamilton County Deputies have used this technique, and have found it to be successful.
Collegedale Police Chief John Sapp says in sharing some of that data with they have found that the technology has led to the successful recovery of seven stolen automobiles.
Chief Sapp says that through discussion with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, "the department has agreed to allow us a demo unit and access to their services for up to 90 days for us to evaluate the technology to see if it would be beneficial to our community for potential purposes."
Collegedale police say after that 90 day period - it would, then, have to be budgeted and approved for purchase in the next year's budget.