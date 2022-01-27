Police in Collegedale are working to connect with children in their city.
Their latest event, called "Cocoa with the PoPo" will allow children of all ages to meet members of the Collegedale Police Department and the officers to meet local kids.
“During the summer we hosted Pops with Cops for the kids at the Imagination Station and it was a big success” said Chief Jack Sapp. “We love taking opportunities like these! Sharing a cup of hot chocolate in the middle of winter with kids that are curious about who we are and what our department does allows us to connect in a special way.”
The hot chocolate-driven event will be Sunday, February 6, from 2 to 4 pm the Collegedale Commons located at 4950 Swinyar Drive. It's co-sponsored by local coffee house Wired and the Collegedale Walmart.