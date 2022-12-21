Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd learned of Tuesday's train derailing through social media.
He says he was later contacted by Norfolk Southern to develop a plan of action.
Collegedale Police Department identified 64-year-old Jorge Cruz-Vega as the driver of the truck struck by the Norfolk train. Both state and federal agencies are reviewing the case. No charges have been announced as of now.
Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell said a truck carrying a 60-foot concrete barrier was hit by a Northern Southern train after not clearing the tracks in time.
TDOT's Rae Anne Bradley said the truck was carrying a 133.5 foot-long bridge beam that would be used in the State Route 317 project. The beam was manufactured specifically for the bridge, so it will have to be rebuilt.
"We are so thankful. Thank God that we didn't have any fatalities. There were no serious injuries. Our first responders did a marvelous job and Norfolk Southern has been stellar," said Mayor Lloyd.
He says he's never seen anything like this before, but he's impressed in the turnaround time for one of the biggest sections of rail in the United States.
"We can resume normalcy. We can resume commerce," said Mayor Lloyd. "The people who live in this community can get to their homes much more easily than they are right now. The impact on the community is going to be minimal."
He says the greenway and other infrastructure damages will be assessed in the upcoming weeks.
"We're not there yet, but we're getting there," sayd Mayor Lloyd.