After a customer alerted staff at the Collegedale Credit Union, a teller at the financial cooperative has been charged and dismissed from her job for embezzlement.
The customer said that several transactions appeared on their account that they had not made.
After the alert, an inquiry was started, and revealed that teller Leilana Bearce had allegedly taken money out of various credit union member accounts, transferred them through her family members’ accounts, before she would move the funds to her own account, according to a released from the Collegedale Police Department.
The transfers took place between between August 29 and October 31, 2022, and amounted to over $47,000 all told.
Police say that during her exit interview, Bearce stated that at times she felt that she had too much freedom and access. After that interview, Bearce was promptly terminated.
The credit union will be reimbursing the members’ losses.
Bearce is currently out on bond and is expected to appear in the Collegedale Municipal Court on March 29, 2023.