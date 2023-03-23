WARNING: We want to warn you that some may find video from the drill disturbing, however we remind viewers that it is all fake.
Bradley County EMT students, Paramedic students, and numerous other medical field members took part in a quick- reaction, scenario-driven drill Thursday morning demonstrating skills and strategies dealing with Mass Casualties.
Cleveland State holds the drill every year to help students experience a major incident and evaluate their response to a mass casualties. It requires everyone in the community from paramedics to law enforcement to work together.
Bradley County Fire Rescue crews also participated in the annual Cleveland State Community College Mass casualty drill sharing this post to Facebook this afternoon.
The interdisciplinary simulation includes students in EMT, paramedics, nursing, medical assisting, criminal justice, early education and social work fields.
Maureen Baksh-Griffin is a professor in the Nursing department at Cleveland State Community College.
She explained, "The response of students to simulated disasters will help them as they navigate through the healthcare system in the future, and even in their communities because stuff happens, and you never know when."
They say they could not have done it without the volunteers. In total 76 simulated patients were evaluated at the simulated scene.
