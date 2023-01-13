Today is about the snow for the higher elevations and much colder temperatures for all.
HIGHER ELEVATIONS: There will be scattered wintry mix & snow throughout today, tapering off early Saturday morning. Today & tonight’s snow will be interesting because we could see some narrow snow bands, meaning a sharp change in snow accumulations over short distances. The greatest snowfall potential will be the Plateau west of the Sequatchie Valley & the highest mountain peaks to the east. Snow totals through tonight should be at a dusting to 2” with localized spots up to 3” dependent on snow bands. Daytime temperatures will be in the 30s, hovering near freezing and above. Then, they’ll fall this evening and overnight below freezing.
VALLEYS: Mixed bag of everything. Mostly cloudy skies, sporadic drizzle of rain, a little wintry mix, & flurries. Even a quick burst of snow in valley spots is possible this evening and tonight with the snow bands mentioned above. Temperatures will be above freezing today in the upper 30s to low 40s with overnight lows below freezing.
SNOW IMPACTS will primarily be felt in the higher elevations this evening & tonight as snowfall adds up and road temps decrease. Please be careful of slippery roads, especially secondary roads through Saturday morning.
WIND will be from the northwest today at 10-15mph, gusting up to 20-25mph.
The weekend will be chilly with lows both Saturday and Sunday mornings in the 20s. Highs on Saturday will be cool in the low to mid-40s with decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Sunday will warm a bit to around 50 with a mix of sun and clouds.