Good morning, we made it through yesterday’s severe storms, and now today, we focus on snow. Wintry mix will transition to snow this morning in the higher elevations and snow showers will continue throughout Friday, tapering off overnight into Saturday morning.
The greatest snow accumulations will happen on the Cumberland Plateau on the western side of the Sequatchie Valley and the eastern mountains along the TN/NC/GA state lines at 1-2”. Snow totals will rise sharply in a small area of northern Cherokee County and SE Monroe County up the mountain ridges at up to 6”. Lastly, lower totals for Waldens Ridge on the eastern side of the Sequatchie Valley at a dusting to 1”. Please be careful driving on secondary roads. Today and tonight’s snow will be interesting because we could see some narrow snow bands, meaning a sharp change in snow accumulations over short distances in the higher elevations. Plus, even a quick burst of snow in valley spots. More likely, valleys will only have sporadic times of wintry mix to flurries.
Today will be much colder with daytime highs in the upper 30s to low 40s for most, a mostly cloudy sky, and wind from the NW at 5-15mph, gusts around 20.
The weekend will be chilly with lows both Saturday and Sunday mornings in the 20s. Highs on Saturday will be cool in the low to mid-40s with decreasing clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Sunday will warm a bit to around 50 with a mix of sun and clouds.