Good Sunday evening. We will remain cool and cloudy with areas of fog through this evening. We may see a few more light veils of mist as well this evening, particularly east of Chattanooga. Overnight we will drop to 39 for the low.
Monday will be cool and breezy with the high only reaching 53 and winds from the northwest blowing at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. That wind will bring in freezing temps Monday night into Tuesday morning which has prompted a FREEZE WATCH for most of our area heading into Tuesday morning. Temps will drop below freezing for most. Take care of the cold-sensitive veggies! the high Tuesday will reach only 52.
Wednesday will start freezing again in the upper 20s, but we will rebound to a mostly sunny 58 in the afternoon. Thursday will be similar with a low to start the day at 32 and then climbing to a respectable 68 in the afternoon.
Friday another front will bring in more rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon with more cool and dry air coming in for next weekend. Lows next weekend will be in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.