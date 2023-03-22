We are several days into spring, but the cold snap has caused several of the strawberry blooms at Smith-Perry Berries to die, forcing them to push back when they open for the season.
Owner Aubie Smith told Local 3 News this is the biggest impact he's ever seen the weather have on his strawberries.
"Last year it got down to 14 in March, but I didn't have as many blooms and as many berries when that hit, so it wasn't a big impact," he said.
Smith said they planted 150,000 strawberries last fall. When temperatures dropped into single digits in December, Smith said they had to cover all their plants to protect them from the cold weather and didn't see much progress in their growth. By February, temperatures warmed up to 80 degrees on the farm and some of the plants were starting bloom, so Smith and his crew took all the covers off, but that didn't last long.
"We had to recover them the first of March because it got cold, and then we had to uncover them, then they got covered. They've been covered for two weeks, until yesterday," said Smith.
Some of the strawberry rows were covered with two covers, some with only one and there were some with no covers.
"It was 15 degrees on the ground, it was 18 degrees about right here with my thermometer, and then one cover it was 20 degrees, 21 and then under the double cover it was 36. It made a huge difference," explained Smith.
With the freezing temperatures over the past weekend, a good portion of the blooms were burnt by the cold. While he's lost some strawberries on this first bloom, Smith is hopeful there will be more.
For the past five years, Smith-Perry Berries had opened for the season on April 20-21st, but this year things will start out slow and they may not have as many in mid April. Smith said it's all dependent upon the weather but the berries are growing.
Smith ask people to be patient as they tend to the berries and just know they are working hard to make sure thousands of strawberries are ripe and ready in a few months.