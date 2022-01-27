Good Thursday. It won't be quite as cold this evening. Clouds will be on the increase and temps will fall from the 40s into the upper 30s. Overnight we will keep falling into the low to mid-30s with overcast skies. We may get into the 20s in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Friday will start a little milder, but a front sweeping through will only allow for a high in the low 40s. The front may bring a few flurries to the mountains, but there won't be much precip with this at all. Along with the cold moving in, the winds will also be picking up late in the day so Friday night will be a blustery one, to say the least.
Saturday will be one to bring in the pets and wrap the pipes. We will start the day in the 10s, MAYBE making it to 20 in Chattanooga. Highs in the afternoon will only make it to the mid-30s under sunny, blue skies.
Sunday, despite a cold start in the low 20s, we will have a nice warm-up to 52 in the afternoon.
Next week will be a mild one. Highs will be in the mid-50s most of the week. We have a good chance for rain on Wednesday.
