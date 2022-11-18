Good Friday! It will be a chilly one this evening with some thin clouds and temps falling through the 40s into the 30s.
Saturday will again start cold in he mid to upper 20s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 in the afternoon. A front will make it colder Sunday with the high only reaching about 45.
Thanksgiving week will see some gradual warming with a high of 53 Monday. Tuesday will hit 54 with a few passing rain showers possible in the afternoon.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy as the high reaches 59.
Thanksgiving Day will have temps ranging from 43 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we MIGHT get a sprinkle or two, but at this point the chances are low.
Black Friday we will have better chances for rain showers as another front pushes through.
