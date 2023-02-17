Good Friday! It is a chilly end to the week with temps this evening in the 30s on our way to the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. Winds will die down through the evening. Don't be surprised if you see a few more flurries this evening wither, but skies will be clearing overnight.
Saturday afternoon will be really nice. Highs will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be even better with temps ranging from 37 to 61.
Temps will continue climbing next week. Monday will sport a high of 65. We will climb through the 70s to about 80 by Thursday. The middle of the week will sport more chances for rain.
