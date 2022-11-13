Good Sunday evening. Looking ahead overnight we will see temps drop to 30 in Chattanooga, and the mid to upper 20s outside the city. In the afternoon we will make it to 54 ahead of another weather system.
Tuesday low pressure will move through Chattanooga bringing a cold rain to the area. Some spots could get about 1/2". Temps Tuesday will range from 39 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon so it will be a rain event rather than snow. However, in some higher elevations where it is a few degrees colder, we may see a little wintry mix.
Wednesday through Friday will remain cold with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.