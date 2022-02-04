Good Friday! Though we still have a few RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS, the rain is gone and the cold air is spilling in! Bundle up heading out tonight. Temps will be dropping through the 30s this evening. Skies will be clearing overnight, allowing temps to plummet into the low to mid-20s, upper 10s on the plateau.
Saturday will be sunny and chilly with the high only reaching 42. Sunday will start cold again in the mid-20s. The sunshine will stay with us and we will be a little warmer with the high reaching about 50.
Next week will start cool and dry. Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the low 50s with highs in the upper 20s. Wednesday through Friday will be a tad warmer with highs in the mid 50s. A weak trough MAY bring a very light wintry mix to the Blue Ridge Thursday / Friday, but for the most part, we have a very dry weather pattern in place for a while.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.