Good Monday. Grab the coat this evening! Temps will be falling through the 40s this evening. Clouds will also be increasing as an area of low pressure approaches from the SW. That low will bring in cold rain showers overnight through the day Tuesday. Even in higher elevations, it will mainly be light cold rain., However, temps will be in the mid-30s in the mountains and the rain changing to a wintry mix in a few spots can't be ruled out. In the valleys, temps will fall into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.
The rain showers will last through the early afternoon, and then begin to taper off as the low departs to the NE. We will get about .50" of rain through the day with locally up an inch in just a few areas.
Cold, dry weather will settle in Wednesday through the weekend. Temps Wednesday will range from 38 in the morning to 49 in the afternoon. The rest of the week and the weekend will keep highs in the mid to upper 40s (average is low 60s). Lows each morning will start well below freezing in the mid to upper 20s (average is low 40s).
