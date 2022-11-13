7 day forecast
Good Sunday. It will be a cold and blustery one all day today with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the 40s. We will hit about 48 in Chattanooga. Today will also be a bit blustery with winds from the north at 10 - 20 mph.

Monday Will start cold with a low of around 30. In the afternoon we will make it to 55 ahead of another weather system.

Tuesday that low pressure will move through Chattanooga bringing a cold rain to the area. Temps Tuesday will range from 40 in the morning to 48 in the afternoon so it will be a rain event rather than snow. However, in some higher elevations where it is a few degrees colder, we may see a little wintry mix.

Wednesday through Friday will remain cold with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

