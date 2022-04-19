Today will be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine. It will be a cold start in the morning, so grab your jacket before you head out the door. Once again, temperatures will stay below normal. It’ll be in the low 50s for lunch at noon and then highs in the low 60s. The UV Index will be in the Very High category today, so if you work outside, it’s beginning to be that time of year again when you need to use summertime precautions of hat and sunscreen. Tonight will be clear early with some increasing clouds after midnight and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with the greatest cloud cover in the afternoon. Wind will return from the south with warmer highs around 70. Thursday will warm again to 78 with a partly sunny sky. Both days will have a small chance for a spotty shower. Friday will be gorgeous and warm with lots of sunshine, only a few clouds, and highs in the low 80s. It’s also Earth Day, so perfect timing to enjoy being outside. The warm, nice weather will continue for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 83.