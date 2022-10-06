Good Thursday. The warm and dry weather rolls on. We have great weather again this evening with clear skies.
Friday will be warm and sunny with a high of 81. Friday evening we will see some clouds with a passing cold front. It may be a little breezy Friday night as well. There is no rain forecast with this front.
Saturday will be much cooler with temps ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the morning to the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.
Sunday will start even cooler in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we will rebound nicely to the low 70s with sunshine in the afternoon.
Next week we will see the dry pattern continue through Wednesday. Temps will also warm back into the upper 70s next week.
Our next chance for rain will be with the passage of another cold front next Thursday.
