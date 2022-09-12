Good morning, we’re kicking off the new work and school week with a cold front passing over our area this Monday. It’ll bring us beautiful weather for the week ahead.
On either side of the cold front, a few spotty showers may be triggered for our eastern communities today. However, for the great majority of you, today will be a dry day. It’ll be partly to mostly sunny as clouds clear out from the west. Humidity will also gradually fall throughout the day as drier air from the northwest moves in behind the front. Highs will be below normal in the upper 70s. Overnight will be clear with cooler lows in the low to mid-50s.
Tuesday right into the weekend will be fabulous! Each day will feature sunny skies, warm afternoons in the low to mid-80s, and mild mornings. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will still be a little cooler in the mid to upper 50s. Then, the rest of the week’s lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect lower humidity all week, too, with Tuesday as the most comfortable day.