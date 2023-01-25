Good Wednesday. We will see our winds diminish a bit this evening with temps dropping through the 40s under cloudy skies. Thursday will start in the low to mid-30s with light snow showers possible on and off through the day, particularly in the higher elevations where we could get a light dusting. Highs will be in the low 40s Thursday. Winds will blow from the west at 10-15 mph.
Friday will be cold and mostly sunny with temps ranging from 27 to 49. We will manage a high of 56 Saturday with lots of sunshine. More rain is expected to move in Sunday with temps going from 40 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon.
We will see even more rain toward the middle of next week.
