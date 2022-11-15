Good Tuesday. The rains have moved out after delivering a much-needed dousing of .5" to 1.5". This evening will remain mostly cloudy and cool with temps falling through the 40s.
We will start Wednesday cool in the mid-30s, but that will be the warmest morning we see for a while. We will have a high of about 49 Wednesday afternoon with skies clearing to mostly sunny.
Thursday and Friday we will have colder mornings in the mid to upper 20s. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Over the weekend we will see a few clouds, but it will still be cold and dry. Lows will be around 30 and highs in the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week we will remain cool with below normal temps, but we will warm at least a little. Highs will make it to the low 50s Monday and Tuesday.
No additional rain is in the forecast.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.