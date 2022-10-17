Good Monday. The cold air is moving in. We have widespread FREEZE WARNINGS in effect from 2 am - 10 am Tuesday. Temps in the valley will fall into the low 30s. I expect the higher elevations to drop into the upper 20s! Certainly, bring in the pets and frost/freeze-sensitive plants tonight.
Tuesday will be cold and breezy all day with highs only making it to the upper 40s and low 50s. We will hit 53 in Chattanooga. Skies will be sunny, but we will be a little blustery with NNW winds 10-15 mph
Wednesday will be another cold one as we start again in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will hit a high of 58 in the city.
The end of the week will see us warming. We will hit a high of 61 Thursday and we are back to 70 on Friday.
The weekend will see the warming trend continue as we climb to 73 Saturday and 75 Sunday.
No rain is in the forecast through at least the weekend.
