Good Thursday. We should be enjoying highs in the low 60s this time of year, but that is not to be at least through the weekend. Friday will start cold in the mid to upper 20s. We will warm to about 52 in the afternoon under sunny skies.
I don't expect any major changes over the weekend. Saturday we will have temps ranging from 29 to 50. Sunday we start at 28 and climb to only 45 for the high. Both days of the weekend will sport mostly sunny skies.
Thanksgiving week will start with a high of 53 Monday. Gradual warming will see us reaching about 60 by Wednesday.
Thanksgiving Day we will start in the low 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high of 60. The clouds MIGHT bring a light sprinkle or two, but right now the chance is only about 10%.
