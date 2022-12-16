Good Friday! We will be cold through the weekend. Saturday we will start in the low 30s, and climb to a high of 46. Sunday will begin even colder in the mid 20s before rebounding to 45. Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend.
A front may bring us some rain showers late in the day Monday before tapering off overnight into Tuesday. Be watching over the weekend for changes with that. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Wednesday will be dry and partly cloudy with a high of 50.
I am watching the end of next week for the possibility of a rain / snow mix moving into the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Frigid air will move in Friday as well with temps ranging from 14 in the morning to 30 in the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.