Good Saturday! We will have another deep freeze overnight with temps falling into the low to mid 10s. Winds will be light, but could still produce wind chills in the 0º to 5º range in the morning.
Christmas afternoon will be a LITTLE warmer with the high climbing above freezing to 34.
Monday we will warm to 36, but a weak front could bring us a few flurries during the evening hours. No accumulation is expected.
Tuesday will be even warmer with the high reaching 47.
Wednesday and Thursday the warming trend will see us climbing into the 50s.
Friday and Saturday we will make it to the low 60s, and that is where we will stay through the weekend and beyond. At this point rain looks likely Friday evening through Saturday.
