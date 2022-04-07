Good Thursday. The evening will be breezy and cool with temps falling into the 50s. Friday will be flat-out chilly. We start at 41 and only rebound to a high of 54. It will be windy during the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. We can also expect afternoon on and off drizzles into the evening.
For the weekend we may see some morning frost and even freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Saturday we will start in the mid-30s. We will warm to 56. Expect more light drizzles Saturday mainly in the afternoon.
Sunday will again start cold in the low 30s, but the afternoon will sport sunshine and a high of 72.
Next week we will maintain in the mid-70s each day. A stalled front to our west may bring a few spotty showers in Monday through Wednesday. The front will break through Thursday bringing a better chance for showers and storms.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.