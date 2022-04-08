Good Friday! This evening, it will be blustery with temps falling into the 40s and NW winds at 10-20 mph. We have had a few sprinkles and even flurries in the higher elevations. We may see a few more before the evening is out.
All of our area is under either a FROST ADVISORY or FREEZE WARNING through the overnight into Saturday morning.
Saturday will start cold in the low to mid-30s. We will have areas of frost and a few flurries may linger into the morning. The afternoon will again be cool and windy with temps climbing into the mid-50s. Even during the afternoon, we may see a few flurries in the Blue Ridge.
Sunday will start sunny and cold in the low 30s. The afternoon will be the payoff with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.
We will stay in the 70s all next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.