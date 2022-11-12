Good morning and happy Saturday to you. For most, your official high temperatures for the day have already happened. The cold air that we’ve mentioned all week is almost upon us. Temperatures will generally fall from the mid-50s in the early morning to the mid-40s by 5pm. With the wind, it’ll feel like the upper 30s by 5pm. There may be a slight midday rebound going up a degree or two, but overall, expect falling temperatures today. It will also be cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers from about 6am-2pm ET from W to E.
Tonight will be cold as lows fall below freezing at 25-31 degrees. Clouds will decrease with wind from the north at 5-10mph. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs only in the 40s. The north breeze will continue all day, so the wind chill will max out in the low 40s.
It will remain chilly for the entire week ahead. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s on Monday with high clouds. Tuesday will have more rain showers and highs only in the 40s. Wednesday will be back in the low 50s and partly sunny. Then, Thursday and Friday will top out in the 40s again.