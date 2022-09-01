We're celebrating the 100th birthday of a very special man. US Army Col. Barney Roth Jr. was honored by his friends at Summit View Assisted Living in Chattanooga, and an organization dedicated to honoring our veterans.

Chattanooga native Barney Roth Jr. got the salute of a long lifetime as he celebrated 100 years of life. Barney says he hasn't been cheated, he's enjoyed every minute of a century has included sports, horses, politics, business, and 33 years in the military, serving the country he loves. He said, “I’ve been in so many countries, but there's nothing like the United States.”

Rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel, Barney Roth served all over the world under seven presidents. The Unity Quilts of Valor group, based in Soddy-Daisy is in its first year of comforting, healing, and celebrating veterans, and has already presented dozens of quilts. But Barney is their first centenarian.

Group Leader Barbara Price said, “This is once in a lifetime, it may never happen for us again, it's an awesome privilege to honor Mr. Roth.”

Roth's friends say the seasoned officer keeps everyone in line to this day. He's quick with a quip and a comeback, no matter the question.

When asked, “What's the secret to living to 100?” He replied with a smile, “I keep my damn mouth shut!”

Roth says he just enjoys living, and makes the most of every day. He's thankful for the staff at Summit View and the love of friends and strangers.

To nominate a veteran for a Quilt of Valor, contact Barbara Price at baprice47@aim.com.