One person was arrested Tuesday after police found methamphetamines inside a toy during a traffic stop in Cohutta.
According to the Cohutta Police Department, an officer made a traffic stop on a car for equipment violations at the intersection of Red Clay Road and Wolfe Street and found that two of the three car occupants were found to be on felony probation with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) for narcotics.
"A subsequent consensual search of the vehicle yielded the toy pictured below that tested positive for methamphetamine inside," the department said on social media.
One suspect was arrested, and DCS was contacted for follow-up with the two occupants on state supervision, as required by law.