The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced that Coffee County has joined the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), providing first responders with additional coverage to communicate with surrounding state communication towers during major events and disasters.
Commissioner Jeff Long expressed his excitement over the county's decision to join TACN, stating, “I am proud and excited to welcome Coffee County into TACN. Communication and interoperability across jurisdictions should have been solved after 9/11. Communication is key to a swift response from first responders, whether it be natural disasters, vehicle crashes, or crimes against individuals. Coffee County serves as a model to other agencies across the state as we continue to build reliable TACN service.”
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin also commented on the county's decision to join TACN, saying, “This is the largest public safety project in Coffee County’s history. I am grateful that our county leaders recognized the importance of joining TACN. In emergencies, every second counts. Now that we’re part of the TACN system, communication and interoperability will drastically improve. As a result, lives will be saved. The citizens and first responders of Coffee County are safer than ever before. Uniting all defines interoperability.”
TACN currently supports 58,000 local, state, and federal government users statewide. In the last year alone, over 30 additional agencies have made the decision to join TACN to experience the statewide communications interoperability and the cost savings it delivers.
Learn more about the TACN, and see a full timeline on their website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tacn.html.