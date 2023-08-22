The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a 'Code Orange' for elevated ozone levels in much of the more densely populated counties in the state for Tuesday.
The alert means means the air quality may be unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.
The affected areas of Tennessee include:
- Chattanooga
- Knoxville
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Nashville
- Tri-Cities
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says that those groups of people should:
- Reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion
- Take more breaks, do less intense activities
- Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath
- Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower
People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy.