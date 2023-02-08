With Valentine's Day around the corner, Cocoa Asante is prepping the perfect sweet treat for, like Mary J said, "your sweet thang."
With February being a busy time for most candy stores and florists, owner of local chocolate company Cocoa Asanta, Ella Livingston says they've been preparing since January.
Cocoa Asante creates artisan chocolate using cacao sourced from Livingston's home country of Ghana. She was inspired to bring her chocolaty delicacies to Chattanooga after studying abroad in Japan.
"I still remember the taste, I remember the experience, I remember how it felt melting in my mouth and it literally was like a life changing moment, and I just wanted to recreate that moment for my customer through Cocoa Asante," said Livingston.
Her company officially launched on Valentine's Day in 2021 and has continued to grow ever since.
"We went from being able to do a max capacity of maybe a 150 boxes to now our max capacity is 900 and something boxes."
Livingston, her brother Kofi, and head chocolatier Sarah are busy crafting chocolate they say is almost too pretty to eat. They offer a selection of chocolate bars with flavors like 24K Gold, Dark Chocolate Raspberry and bonbons.
"Each one of our bonbons supports, or features a key ingredient from a Black-owned company, a woman-owned company or a veteran-owned company and we're excited to be able to provide that to the Chattanooga community."
One of their fan favorites is the breakable heart, you break it open for even more of a chocolaty surprise.
Livingston is busy not only satisfying the sweet tooth of Scenic City residents, but also being a representation, as she's the only Black-owned chocolate company in Chattanooga.
She told us about the time a young Black girl recognized her from a magazine article.
"You could just see the excitement on her face to know that there I was someone that looked like her that was doing something so fun as making chocolate, I think it was in that moment that I realized how important what I was doing and bring representation to the industry," Livingston explained.
While she's busy prepping for the day of lovers, she's also looking to the future. She said the goal is to source cacao directly from her family's farm in Ghana this year, becoming one of the few companies in the world to be bean to bar.
While we are just days away from the big day, Ella says it's not too late to grab a little something something for your special person. To place an order or learn about Cocoa Asante, click here.
You can also follow them on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook @CocoaAsante.