Right now, Coca-Cola United is accepting applications for their "Pay It Forward" program.
They're offering HBCU students a first hand experience at their bottling location in Birmingham, AL, immersing them in a range of departments. At the end of their one week internship, students will earn a $2,000 stipend.
Rebecca Garner, the Multicultural Marketing and Community Affairs Director for Coca-Cola United said they're partnering with 17 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, also known as HBCUs in the southeast, to allow students to learn more about the organization and broaden their skills.
"We teach them about business, we teach them about marketing, we teach them about merchandising, we teach them about accounting. So we teach them about all facets of our company," said Garner.
The program originally began in 2015 with just teams in Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, but has since spread to HBCUs across the south. Garner said they felt it was important to support HBCUs and the students in their footprint.
"At the time a lot of our HBCUs weren't getting the funding and they weren't as popular as they are today, right. So, they've gotten a lot of popularity and a lot of funding and notoriety now in the past couple of years, but they've always been important partners to us. We want to continue supporting them," explained Garner.
She said students have enjoyed the week long internship because they had the opportunity to learn the difference between the company and the bottling partners. Some students have even gone on to work for Coca-Cola United after their internship.
"They learn the difference between how we're the ones that actually make the drinks and put it on the shelves, how it gets there and how we work with our grocery teams our sales teams. They really get to enjoy the process outside just the brand Coca-Cola."
She said anyone can apply as long as they attend one of the 17 partner HBCUs. The partner schools are:
- Alabama State University
- Albany State University
- Alcorn State University
- Clark Atlanta University
- Dillard University
- Fort Valley State University
- Grambling State University
- Miles College
- Morehouse College
- Morris Brown College
- Savannah State University
- Southern University
- Spelman College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- Tuskegee University
- Xavier University of Louisiana
"We want to make sure that you're making good grades, you're doing great in school and then you can come and join us for the summer if you're selected," said Garner.
Applications are currently open for the internship. The deadline to apply is April 2nd. They'll be picking two students from each HBCU.
