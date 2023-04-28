A 115-year-old elementary school will soon close in Grundy County.
The Board of Education has voted to close Coalmont Elementary at the end of this school year in May.
Grundy County Director of Schools Clint Durley said, "It is our plan to begin meeting with staff and sending information home with students who are going to be rezoned to three of our other schools in the district,” Burley said.
The school opened in March of 1908 and has 186 students and 50 staff members.
Burley hopes to make the transition smooth for parents and staff.
“We look forward to providing excellent education services for our students in the coming year. We will be working to progress towards greatness as we move through this process,” Burley said.
While school officials are working on a redistricting plan for Grundy County Schools, they are also trying to solve another problem with school resource officers.
They have been operating without SROs for about a year. Sheriff Heath Gunter and Burley said that is changing.
“We stand united and together for the security of our school. We have worked out some different avenues that we need to address. We have always been looking and working together on trying to figure out what was going on in the schools for the provider of school security,” Gunter said.
“We are excited about having SROs in our schools now. We have been partnering for the last couple of weeks, we have more officers in and about our schools now then we had in the past,” Burley said.
Deputies have been posted at the schools since students returned from spring break.