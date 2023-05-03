It was pure determination for this Colts team to get back to the state championship match. They tasted state glory in 2021 but fell short a year ago.
After a 6-0 win in the AAA semifinal, there was no doubt Coahulla Creek had their eye on the prize. History would repeat itself as well.
The Colts needed overtime to win the state championship in 2021 and they needed it again in 2023. Cruz Barcenas netted the match's only goal in the first overtime to give Coahulla Creek the 1-0 win over Oconee County at Mercer University.
Coahulla Creek joins Christian Heritage as boys soccer state championship teams from Whitfield County. The Dalton boys have a chance to make it a hat trick on Thursday night in Duluth, GA.