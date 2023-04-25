The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America welcomed a special guest at their 19th Annual Friends of Scouting Luncheon in Chattanooga on Tuesday.
South Carolina Head Football Coach Shane Beamer expressed his admiration for the Scouts and the impact the organization has on young people.
"There's a lot of great things that come out of scouting, and they reached out earlier this year. Thought it would be a great opportunity to come up here and visit Chattanooga and speak to a group that I have a lot of respect for," Beamer said.
The Cherokee Area Council has served youth in the greater metro area since 1915, and currently serves youth and adults in 11 counties across Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.
To learn more about the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America, visit their page here.