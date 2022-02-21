The co-owner of Zarzour's Cafe in Chattanooga died Monday after battling cancer.
Shannon Fuller was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in December.
A post on the cafe’s Facebook page honoring Fuller says she was able to bring the restaurant back from the brink of disaster when she and her husband took over.
Zarzour's will be closed the rest of the week.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.
