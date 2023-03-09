Good morning, today will be cloudy with a chance for morning time through midday sprinkles or spotty showers. Then, after about 2pm ET today, rain will become more widespread. Highs today will be near 60 with a light southerly breeze. Tonight will have additional showers with a thunderstorm possible through about 8am ET on Friday morning. Total rainfall from today and Friday morning will be pretty light from 0.1-0.3” on average with localized spots up to 0.75” from downpours/thunderstorms developing.
During the daytime of Friday, clouds will partially clear for some sunshine and wind will increase from the northwest. Highs will be near 64. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid-30s. Outlying areas will need to keep an eye on the frost potential for any early spring plants.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs near 58. It’ll be the better day of the weekend for outdoor plans. Rain will then return on Saturday night and continue on Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms, too. Sunday’s highs will be around 55. Showers will finally wrap up Sunday night into Monday morning. The rest of Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Monday and Tuesday nights will drop to around freezing.