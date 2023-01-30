Good morning, today will have areas of mist/fog this morning, so be mindful of spots with reduced visibility. There will be isolated showers today, but nothing like the coverage of yesterday. Today will be a mild day with highs around 60 with a few breaks in the clouds for lunch through the afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with showers mainly after midnight and lows in the 40s.
Tuesday will have scattered showers, especially in the morning and evening. Highs will be cooler again in the low 50s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will have rain for most locations. However, temperatures may be cool enough to produce freezing rain/drizzle up on the Cumberland Plateau. Any accumulations of ice should be very minimal with little to no impact, but we’ll keep an eye on it in case chances increase.
Wednesday daytime will be mostly cloudy with some additional showers and cool highs near 48. Thursday will have rain again and hit around 50. Total rainfall through Thursday will be 0.5-2.5”. Then, we get to dry out for Friday with a mostly sunny sky! It’ll be cool with highs in the upper 40s.