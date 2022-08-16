Good Tuesday. This evening we will be in the 70s with overcast skies and sporadic sprinkles that could linger on and off overnight.
Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler as well with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We may again get a few showers in the afternoon.
Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 86. Friday will be a bit cooler at 82 with cloud cover and a few afternoon showers. Saturday will be about the same though a bit warmer at 86.
A front coming in Sunday will give us better chances for scattered showers and storms Sunday into next week. Highs next week will remain in the 80s.
