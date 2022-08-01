Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a cloudy and wet afternoon shaping up across the Tennessee Valley. We’re looking at periods of steady rainfall throughout the afternoon, with some locally heavy burst at times. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in some low-lying areas, so be aware of quickly rising water levels. High temperatures will be kept way down due to extra clouds and rainfall. Highs will likely only be in the 70s to low 80s.
The rain should begin to taper off from west to east by late this afternoon into the evening hours. Look for warm & muggy conditions overnight.
Tuesday will return us to a more typical summer-like pattern with partly cloudy skies and afternoon showers & storms. This pattern will persist into the upcoming weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.