Happy Halloween, everyone! It’s going to be a mostly cloudy, and gloomy looking day around the area. Look for a few breaks in the clouds, but clouds should hang tough through the day. High temperatures will still warm into the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.
The Trick-or-treat forecast for this evening is looking good with mostly cloudy skies, dry, and mild conditions. Temperatures should slowly fall through the 60s during the evening, bottoming out in upper 40s to lower 50s by early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will feature some morning patchy dense fog, with skies partially clearing during the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the lower 70s.
Mid-week through the end of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and morning lows near 50. Our weekend is shaping up nice with lots of sunshine and above average temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s.
We may see our next front arrive sometime around Election Day next week but as of now, rain chances don’t look to be high at this moment.