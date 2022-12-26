Happy Monday, everyone! We’re looking at another frigid start to the day. Temperatures are starting off in the low to mid teens in many spots! Look for increasing clouds today, with a clipper system moving through the area this afternoon and evening. This will bring the chance for scattered snow showers & flurries to the region. While we’re not expecting major accumulations, any snow burst that occur could coat the already frozen ground and even roadways, leading to a few slick spots. Please use caution while traveling this afternoon. High temperatures should warm into the mid 30s.
Tonight, look for any snow shower/flurry activity to fade. Some partial clearing is possible. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
Tuesday begins a nice warming trend for the rest of the year! Look for partly sunny skies with highs warming into the mid 40s. We’re looking at sunshine and low to mid 50s for highs on Wednesday. Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s!
Friday, clouds return with a chance for scattered showers arriving by late in the day. Better rain chances arrive on Saturday, with our next weather maker. The rain should clear by New Year’s Day, with above normal temps. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!